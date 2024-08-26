Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for AFC Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

Whites boss Daniel Farke won two Championship titles at Norwich City and Aarons was a key figure in each of the triumphant sides. A former England youth international, the 24-year-old was among those who made Farke’s Canaries tick.

Leeds attempted to secure a reunion last summer, approaching Norwich about a deal for the adventurous full-back. Reports indicated he was due for a medical in West Yorkshire but he instead sealed a move to Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Aarons is among the full-backs being considered by Leeds in the final week of the summer window. Farke has made it clear he wants another option at full-back, as well as offensive additions.

Max Aarons joined AFC Bournemouth from Norwich City last year. Image: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Leeds have already signed winger Largie Ramazani from Almeria but want more through the door before the window slams shut. Further additions would certainly lift the mood at Elland Road following a string of high-profile departures.

Aarons boasts a wealth of Championship experience, despite being just 24. He also has a strong relationship with Farke, who he paid tribute to after signing for Bournemouth last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad