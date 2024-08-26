Leeds United 'considering' move to sign former Norwich City star from AFC Bournemouth
Whites boss Daniel Farke won two Championship titles at Norwich City and Aarons was a key figure in each of the triumphant sides. A former England youth international, the 24-year-old was among those who made Farke’s Canaries tick.
Leeds attempted to secure a reunion last summer, approaching Norwich about a deal for the adventurous full-back. Reports indicated he was due for a medical in West Yorkshire but he instead sealed a move to Bournemouth.
According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Aarons is among the full-backs being considered by Leeds in the final week of the summer window. Farke has made it clear he wants another option at full-back, as well as offensive additions.
Leeds have already signed winger Largie Ramazani from Almeria but want more through the door before the window slams shut. Further additions would certainly lift the mood at Elland Road following a string of high-profile departures.
Leeds have sold homegrown hero Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur, while attacking duo Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have left for West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively. The Whites have also lost midfielder Glen Kamara, who has joined French side Rennes.
Aarons boasts a wealth of Championship experience, despite being just 24. He also has a strong relationship with Farke, who he paid tribute to after signing for Bournemouth last year.
After putting pen to paper at the Vitality Stadium, he said: "I want to say the biggest thank you to Daniel Farke, the man who gave me my debut and believed in me. The last few days have been a whirlwind and I'm massively grateful for everything he has done for me and wish him the biggest success moving forward.”
