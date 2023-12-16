Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Sunderland are reportedly close to appointing Michael Beale as their new head coach.

The Black Cats have been linked with a number of figures since opting to dismiss Tony Mowbray. Reims boss Will Still had reportedly been in talks with the club but Beale now appears to be in pole position to land the job.

According to The Guardian, Sunderland are in advanced talks with the 43-year-old, with a deal described as “all but rubber-stamped”. Sunderland face Bristol City today (December 16) and Beale is expected to be in attendance.

The report claims Sunderland reached an impasse regarding the need to pay compensation to land Still from Reims.

A move to the Stadium of Light would mark a return to English football for Beale, who last worked in the country as head coach of Queens Park Rangers. He left the R’s after less than six months following an approach from Rangers, but was sacked in October of this year.

Beale cut his teeth as a youth coach within the ranks of Chelsea and Liverpool, before a brief stint as Rogerio Ceni’s assistant at Sao Paulo. He briefly returned to Liverpool but was soon recruited by Steven Gerrard to assist him at Rangers. He followed Gerrard to Rangers before eventually becoming a number one at QPR.