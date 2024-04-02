Despite being just 22, Hume is a senior Northern Ireland international and a seemingly indispensable figure at club level for the Black Cats. He has not missed a single league game for Sunderland this season, amassing 40 appearances.

His progress does not appear to have gone unnoticed, with the Belfast Telegraph claiming Leeds are among the clubs to have targeted him. Aston Villa, Leicester, AFC Bournemouth and Napoli are also named as interested parties.

Losing Hume would be a blow for Sunderland, who have had him in their ranks since 2022, when he was recruited from Linfield. He has made a total of 78 appearances since moving to England, registering three goals and three assists.

Trai Hume is well thought of at Sunderland. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Black Cats have endured a dismal campaign and have dismissed two managers. Tony Mowbray was the first to be relieved of his duties, before his successor Michael Beale suffered the same fate.

Mike Dodds is currently overseeing first-team affairs on a temporary basis, although the club have been linked with a swoop for former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

The club’s woes were compounded on Easter Monday, when Blackburn Rovers ran riot at the Stadium of Light and emerged as comfortable 5-1 winners. With Sunderland stuck in a rut, a move away from the club in the summer transfer window could prove tempting for Hume.

His versatility could prove appealing to Leeds, as he can operate on either side of defence and in midfield. For the majority of the current campaign, Leeds have deployed midfielder Archie Gray at right-back.