Leeds United 'checking' on international defender as potential Max Wober replacement

According to reports, Wober is close to joining German side Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan deal despite only having arrived at Elland Road in January.
Mail Plus have claimed Leeds have shown an interest in Amenda as they look to bolster their defensive ranks. The 19-year-old is currently contracted to BSC Young Boys, the reigning Swiss Super League champions, and is a Switzerland under-21 international.
If Leeds were to secure his signature, he would become the second young Swiss defender to have joined within the last year following the signing of Diogo Monteiro.
Despite his tender age, Amenda is an imposing figure standing at 6ft 4ins and this may appeal to Leeds following the loss of defenders including Rasmus Kristensen and Robin Koch.