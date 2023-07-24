Leeds United 'checking' on international defender as potential Max Wober replacement

Leeds United are reportedly checking on defender Aurele Amenda as they seek replacements for the seemingly outgoing Max Wober.

According to reports, Wober is close to joining German side Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan deal despite only having arrived at Elland Road in January.

Mail Plus have claimed Leeds have shown an interest in Amenda as they look to bolster their defensive ranks. The 19-year-old is currently contracted to BSC Young Boys, the reigning Swiss Super League champions, and is a Switzerland under-21 international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Leeds were to secure his signature, he would become the second young Swiss defender to have joined within the last year following the signing of Diogo Monteiro.

The 19-year-old is currently contracted to BSC Young Boys. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images