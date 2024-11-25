Leeds United cult hero and ex-Huddersfield Town and Sheffield United coach avoids axe as manager sacked
The Foxes have relieved Steve Cooper of his duties as manager and his trusted lieutenants Alan Tate and Steve Rands have also moved on.
Hughes joined the club in a coaching capacity in the summer, leaving Norwich City to do so. He is set to remain at Leicester, assisting first-team coach Ben Dawson as he oversees training.
In a statement, Leicester said: “Men’s first-team training will be overseen by first-team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, as the club begins the process of appointing a new manager, which we hope to conclude as soon as possible.”
A tenacious midfielder in his playing days, Hughes represented Leeds between 2007 and 2010, making over 100 appearances for the Whites.
He moved into coaching in 2014, starting his journey with Bolton Wanderers. The 46-year-old has since worked for a number of Yorkshire clubs, enjoying spells at Rotherham United, Huddersfield, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.
Leicester currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone. Southampton are propping up the division on four points, joined in the bottom three by Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.
