Leeds United cult hero Andrew Hughes has left his coaching position at Norwich City to join Leicester City.

The 46-year-old has been recruited by the Foxes to work with Steve Cooper, who recently took the reins at the King Power Stadium after Enzo Maresca’s move to Chelsea.

A midfielder for Leeds in his playing days, Hughes took the coaching route post-retirement and has had a number of stints in Yorkshire.

Andrew Hughes worked alongside David Wagner at Huddersfield Town and the pair were reunited at Norwich City. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

As well as working at Huddersfield, he assisted Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday and also had a spell in charge of Sheffield United’s under-23 side. Hughes also spent time at Rotherham United, employed as a first-team development coach at the New York Stadium.

Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper said: “Despite all being disappointed that we’re losing such a key member of the team in Andrew, he leaves with our very best wishes.