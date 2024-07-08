Norwich City confirm departure of former Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United man

Leeds United cult hero Andrew Hughes has left his coaching position at Norwich City to join Leicester City.

The 46-year-old has been recruited by the Foxes to work with Steve Cooper, who recently took the reins at the King Power Stadium after Enzo Maresca’s move to Chelsea.

Hughes had been working alongside David Wagner at Carrow Road, who he also assisted during his time at Huddersfield Town. Wagner was axed at the end of last season, following a play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds.

A midfielder for Leeds in his playing days, Hughes took the coaching route post-retirement and has had a number of stints in Yorkshire.

Andrew Hughes worked alongside David Wagner at Huddersfield Town and the pair were reunited at Norwich City. Image: Jonathan GawthorpeAndrew Hughes worked alongside David Wagner at Huddersfield Town and the pair were reunited at Norwich City. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Andrew Hughes worked alongside David Wagner at Huddersfield Town and the pair were reunited at Norwich City. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

As well as working at Huddersfield, he assisted Garry Monk at Sheffield Wednesday and also had a spell in charge of Sheffield United’s under-23 side. Hughes also spent time at Rotherham United, employed as a first-team development coach at the New York Stadium.

Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper said: “Despite all being disappointed that we’re losing such a key member of the team in Andrew, he leaves with our very best wishes.

“The impact of his work has been clear for everyone to see, and his energy and enthusiasm is something we’ll all miss day-to-day at the training ground. We wish him nothing but the best in his new challenge, and we’ve no doubt he’ll be a great success.”

