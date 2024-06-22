Leeds United, Derby County and Charlton Athletic men among frontrunners to join Huddersfield Town
A new era is being ushered in at the John Smith’s Stadium, with a new head coach at the helm and a new division to get to grips with. League One is a notoriously tricky division to escape, therefore the Terriers cannot afford to spend long licking wounds following relegation.
There has already been early transfer activity, with Lasse Sorensen making the move to West Yorkshire from Lincoln City. Jack Rudoni, meanwhile, has left the Terriers to join Championship side Coventry City.
Here are the players Readwrite have deemed most likely to join Huddersfield this summer.
Alfie May - 10/11
May’s prolific 2023/24 season has unsurprisingly put him on the radar of a range of clubs. Huddersfield are among the clubs to have been linked with the forward, who 23 goals in the third tier last term.
Kris Moore - 11/4
The defender has impressed at youth level for Leeds United and made the first-team bench in the Premier League. However, at 20, now may be the time for Moore to head out and find senior minutes.
Joe Newell - 4/1
A familiar face in Yorkshire, Newell was a key figure for Rotherham United before heading north of the border to sign for Hibernian. He has made nearly 200 appearances in Scotland, scoring 10 goals and registering 34 assists.
Marko Marosi - 4/1
The former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper is available as a free agent, with his Shrewsbury Town contract set to expire at the end of the month. A safe pair of hands between the sticks, Marosi could be a sensible addition on a free.
Danny Batth - 9/2
Another free agent, Batth boasts a wealth of experience and has spent most of his career in the Championship. At 33, he still has more to offer and could shore up the Terriers defence.
Joe Wildsmith - 11/2
Wildsmith was arguably the best goalkeeper in League One last season, therefore adding him to the Huddersfield ranks would be an impressive move. He is a free agent after leaving Derby County and it is hard to imagine the stopper not having a vast array of suitors.
Sammy Braybrooke - 11/2
Injury has slowed the Leicester City midfielder’s progress but he remains highly-rated. A loan move to the EFL could potentially get his career back on track.
Tomas Holy - 8/1
The experienced goalkeeper, who stands at 6ft 9ins, is available to recruit as a free agent with his Carlisle United contract set to expire.
