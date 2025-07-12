Leeds United-linked goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is reportedly set to make a £25m switch from Chelsea to AFC Bournemouth.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, starring between the sticks as a loanee in Liam Rosenior’s Strasbourg side.

Speculation immediately followed the expiry of his loan deal, with Petrovic seemingly unlikely to feature upon his return to parent club Chelsea.

However, it appears AFC Bournemouth have won the race for the signature of the Serbia international.

Djordje Petrovic nears Chelsea exit

According to The Athletic, Chelsea have accepted the terms of a £25m deal. Petrovic will reportedly undergo a medical in the coming days ahead of his unveiling.

Writing on social media platform X, The Athletic reporter David Ornstein said: “Bournemouth reach total agreement with Chelsea to sign Djordje Petrovic.

“Deal for 25-year-old goalkeeper worth £25m - Serbia international given permission to undergo medical next week and proceed with move from Chelsea to Bournemouth on five-year contract.”

Bournemouth are again doing goalkeeper business with Chelsea, having loaned Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Stamford Bridge last term.

Leeds United’s goalkeeper search

Leeds, meanwhile, remain on the hunt for a new goalkeeper ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Illan Meslier struggled for form last season and was leapfrogged in the pecking order by Karl Darlow for the Championship run-in.

Illan Meslier lost his place between the Leeds United sticks last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Both Meslier and Darlow, as well as understudy Alex Cairns, have returned to Leeds’ training ground Thorp Arch for pre-season training.

However, it appears plausible none of the trio will be Daniel Farke’s first choice for the season opener against Everton.