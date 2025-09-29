Simon Jordan pinpoints problem with Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin after AFC Bournemouth draw
The 28-year-old was again trusted to lead the line for Daniel Farke’s side and impressed with his all-round play.
He linked play effectively and caused problems for Bournemouth, but was guilty of spurning some golden opportunities in the 2-2 draw.
The England-capped marksman had a particularly huge chance to open the scoring very early on, but could not get the better of Djordje Petrovic between the Cherries sticks.
Simon Jordan verdict
On talkSPORT, Jordan said: “If he had been a bit more clinical on Saturday, Leeds could have got a result. He’s going to be a key component, isn’t he, Calvert-Lewin?
“He missed some sitters, a header. That’s it [he should’ve scored inside 20 seconds], that’s my point. Leeds did to Bournemouth, what Bournemouth normally do to Leeds.”
Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth the lead at Elland Road, but Leeds overturned the deficit with goals from Joe Rodon and Sean Longstaff.
Leeds appeared to be on track for a crucial home win, only for Eli Kroupi to salvage a point for the visitors at the death.
Daniel Farke’s analysis
In his post-match analysis, Whites boss Daniel Farke said: "Of course, if you concede that late, when we should have deservedly won this game, it doesn't feel great in the first instance.
"But from Monday onwards, we move on and make sure that we deliver such a performance again. So it's just compliments to my lads. I think we would have deserved to win this game with expected goals and shots.
"I think we had 19 shots and many shots on targets. I think one team was missing big chances today and it was us. We should have won the game. We had massive chances to probably win two Premier League games.
"And then it's details. There was the 94th minute, with a bit of an unnecessary, sloppy touch and we lost possession and gave an unnecessary free-kick away.
“And also we dropped a bit too deep and lost a header and didn't drop quick enough on the far post. It was a clinical finish. Of course, it's a bit heartbreaking.”