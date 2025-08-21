Leeds United-linked midfielder Douglas Luiz appears to be closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old, a senior Brazil international, sealed a €50m (£43.3m) move to Juventus from Aston Villa last summer.

He had shone in the Premier League, but his move to the Serie A giants has quite simply not worked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having fallen out of favour in Turin, speculation regarding Luiz’s future has been circulating at speed.

Douglas Luiz only joined Juventus from Aston Villa last year. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Douglas Luiz nears Premier League move

Leeds were among those credited with interest in the midfielder, with the Whites said to have made an approach.

West Ham United, Liverpool and Everton were linked by Gazetta dello Sport, but it is Forest who look set to secure his signature.

The Athletic have claimed a deal has been agreed, with a loan switch believed to have been settled on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will reportedly be an obligation to buy if a certain number of games are played, although it is believed Forest can buy him for €30m (£25.9m) regardless.

The midfielder has since been pictured departing Turin, with the expectation being that he is heading to Forest for a medical.

Douglas Luiz was a key figure for Aston Villa in the Premier League. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leeds United’s midfield options

While Douglas Luiz would have been an eye-catching addition for Leeds, the Whites have managed to strengthen their midfield.

Germany-capped midfielder Anton Stach has been recruited from Hoffenheim and already looks at home in Daniel Farke’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Longstaff, meanwhile, has been signed from Newcastle United for a reported £12m. Stach started in Leeds’ recent win over Everton and Longstaff made his debut from the bench.

Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka lined up alongside Stach for the visit of the Toffees and did not look out of place against Premier League opposition.