After clinching the Championship title, Leeds are heading to the Premier League two years on from their last top-flight campaign.
Daniel Farke had a star-studded squad at his disposal last season, although the growing gulf in quality between England’s top two tiers suggests it will still need a lot of strengthening.
Leeds have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks, while a number of their current squad members have been linked with exits.
It remains to be seen how Leeds will line up on the first day of the Premier League campaign, with only reports to go on at this stage of the summer.
Fans may already be dreaming of how the Whites could shape up next term - and who could blame them for getting excited?
Here is how the Leeds squad (starting XI and nine substitutes) could look in an ideal scenario, based on transfer rumours that have emerged so far.
