After clinching the Championship title, Leeds are heading to the Premier League two years on from their last top-flight campaign.

Daniel Farke had a star-studded squad at his disposal last season, although the growing gulf in quality between England’s top two tiers suggests it will still need a lot of strengthening.

Leeds have been linked with a host of players in recent weeks, while a number of their current squad members have been linked with exits.

It remains to be seen how Leeds will line up on the first day of the Premier League campaign, with only reports to go on at this stage of the summer.

Fans may already be dreaming of how the Whites could shape up next term - and who could blame them for getting excited?

Here is how the Leeds squad (starting XI and nine substitutes) could look in an ideal scenario, based on transfer rumours that have emerged so far.

1 . Dream Leeds United XI if rumours are true A look at how Leeds United could line up in an ideal scenario if transfer rumours are to be believed.

2 . GK: Nick Pope A reliable operator at Premier League level, the 33-year-old boasts impressive pedigree. With Newcastle United reportedly pursuing Burnley's James Trafford, Pope has been suggested as a potential option for Leeds. With Illan Meslier's days in West Yorkshire seemingly numbered, a move could make sense.

3 . RB: Jayden Bogle After a stellar maiden campaign in Leeds colours, Bogle has earned the chance to make the right-back spot his own at Premier League level. Cover may be required if Sam Byram moves on, but Bogle's position looks safe.