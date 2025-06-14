Leeds United ready to swoop, Huddersfield Town winning race and Sheffield United deal likely - transfer latest
The summer transfer window will swing open again on June 16 and speculation is running wild across Yorkshire and beyond.
Pre-season is fast approaching and clubs often prefer to get bodies in the building early, to allow for proper planning.
Others tend to recruit later in the window, but one thing they all have in common is that they see summer business as crucial.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Leeds United ready to move for defender
Leeds United are reportedly ready to proceed when Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga makes a decision on his future.
The 26-year-old is believed to be of interest to Leeds, Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace.
It has been claimed he has a release clause of £1.2m available for Premier League clubs to activate, potentially making him a bargain addition.
Huddersfield Town winning goalkeeper race
Barnsley have been linked with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman, but look set to lose out to their Yorkshire rivals.
Huddersfield Town are said to be in talks with the 21-year-old, who has been capped by England and Canada at youth level.
He is also thought to be keen on a loan move to the John Smith’s Stadiumf following his stellar campaign at AFC Wimbledon.
Sheffield United move likely for defender
A move to Sheffield United is reportedly likely for AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham.
The Wales international was linked with the Blades last year, but instead spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Sunderland.
Sheffield United are currently in the midst of managerial uncertainty but are seemingly well-placed to land the centre-back.
Doncaster Rovers recruit forward
Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Brandon Hanlan from Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal.
The 28-year-old has penned a two-year deal and been handed the number nine shirt.
He said: "For me it is about being somewhere that you’re wanted. Speaking to the manager about the way he plays and wants to play and for myself it’s about being in a team that creates chances and do well.
“The gaffer has had nothing but good things to say about myself but also the club and the players so at the end of the day it was a no-brainer for me.”
Leeds United man eyed after Hull City loan
Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt has reportedly attracted Championship interest after his loan spell at Hull City.
The 23-year-old scored five goals in 20 appearances to help keep Hull afloat in the second tier last term.
He is now believed to be of interest to Birmingham City and Wrexham, who clinched promotion from League One last season.
Leeds United linked with former Blade
Former Sheffield United defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is thought to be a player Leeds United are fond of.
The USA international spent time on loan in South Yorkshire during the 2017/18 campaign, while contracted to Tottenham Hotspur.
He is now a key figure in Celtic’s backline but is thought to have English admirers in Leeds and Sunderland.
