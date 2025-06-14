Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window will swing open again on June 16 and speculation is running wild across Yorkshire and beyond.

Pre-season is fast approaching and clubs often prefer to get bodies in the building early, to allow for proper planning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others tend to recruit later in the window, but one thing they all have in common is that they see summer business as crucial.

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Leeds United ready to move for defender

Leeds United are reportedly ready to proceed when Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga makes a decision on his future.

The 26-year-old is believed to be of interest to Leeds, Sunderland, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been claimed he has a release clause of £1.2m available for Premier League clubs to activate, potentially making him a bargain addition.

Millwall's Japhet Tanganga has been linked with Leeds United. | James Fearn/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town winning goalkeeper race

Barnsley have been linked with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman, but look set to lose out to their Yorkshire rivals.

Huddersfield Town are said to be in talks with the 21-year-old, who has been capped by England and Canada at youth level.

He is also thought to be keen on a loan move to the John Smith’s Stadiumf following his stellar campaign at AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United move likely for defender

A move to Sheffield United is reportedly likely for AFC Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham.

The Wales international was linked with the Blades last year, but instead spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Sunderland.

Sheffield United are currently in the midst of managerial uncertainty but are seemingly well-placed to land the centre-back.

Chris Mepham impressed during his season on loan at Sunderland. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Doncaster Rovers recruit forward

Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Brandon Hanlan from Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old has penned a two-year deal and been handed the number nine shirt.

He said: "For me it is about being somewhere that you’re wanted. Speaking to the manager about the way he plays and wants to play and for myself it’s about being in a team that creates chances and do well.

“The gaffer has had nothing but good things to say about myself but also the club and the players so at the end of the day it was a no-brainer for me.”

Leeds United man eyed after Hull City loan

Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt has reportedly attracted Championship interest after his loan spell at Hull City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old scored five goals in 20 appearances to help keep Hull afloat in the second tier last term.

He is now believed to be of interest to Birmingham City and Wrexham, who clinched promotion from League One last season.

Joe Gelhardt helped to keep Hull City in the Championship after joining on loan from Leeds United. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Leeds United linked with former Blade

Former Sheffield United defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is thought to be a player Leeds United are fond of.

The USA international spent time on loan in South Yorkshire during the 2017/18 campaign, while contracted to Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad