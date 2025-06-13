Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Chelsea defender becomes free agent as non-league club confirm release
It has been an eventful few months for the 32-year-old, who joined two teams in just a matter of days in March.
After a lengthy spell on the free agent market, Hector joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a short-term deal.
It marked a return to the game for the centre-back, who had been cut loose by Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2024.
Michael Hector’s interesting few months
However, it was not the only move made in March by a player once signed by Chelsea from Reading for a reported £4m.
He was drafted into ‘Baller League’, a new short-sided competition that has featured a range of big names.
Hector has now left Dagenham & Redbridge after managing just two appearances in the fifth tier of English football.
Michael Hector in Yorkshire
The defender spent back-to-back seasons in Yorkshire, first arriving in the county with a loan move to Hull in 2017.
He racked up 38 appearances for the Tigers, scoring once, before linking up with Sheffield Wednesday for the 2018/19 season.
The Jamaica international proved to be a hit at Hillsborough, amassing 39 appearances in the Owls colours.
He returned to the club as a trialist in January 2023, during the reign of Darren Moore, but a reunion did not materialise.
Before the decision not to sign Hector was made, Moore said: “With Michael, we feel he's done really, really well.
"But we have not made any decisions on Michael at all. He has done extremely well, fantastic to this point, but we are still taking our time. It's great to have him here with us."
Hector also counts the likes of Aberdeen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Cheltenham Town among his former clubs.
