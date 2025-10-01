'My preference' - Leeds United and Birmingham City sent clear transfer message by Aston Villa's Emi Buendia
The 28-year-old ended last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, having found opportunities limited in the Midlands.
He penned a new contract before heading to Germany, but the sanctioning of a loan move did cast doubt upon his long-term future at Villa Park.
Leeds were again linked with Buendia in the summer, with Whites boss Daniel Farke having managed the Argentine at Norwich City.
He had previously been targeted by Leeds in the summer of 2024, although it was claimed Buendia felt he had served his time at Championship level.
Villa’s bitter rivals Birmingham were also credited with interest in the attacking midfielder during the last window, but a move did not materialise.
Buendia has bounced back into the fold under Unai Emery and netted during Villa’s 3-1 win over Fulham at the weekend.
Emi Buendia stance made clear
As reported by Birmingham Live, Buendia has made it clear his summer preference was to stay at Villa.
He said: "Always it was my preference to stay here because I really feel this club is my home and I feel myself close with everyone at the club and the fans because I think I can help this club to be even better in the future.
“We were really clear and together what he wants from me and what I can do for the team. Obviously, I want to help as much as possible the team to be successful.
“From the first moment I came to pre-season I worked really hard to get in the best shape. I felt quite well in pre-season, getting back with the team because the last months I had been on loan and we had not played together for a while.
“I had to get back in the rhythm of the team and the idea and philosophy of this club. I was feeling well, helping the team in pre-season and then also helping in the Premier League."