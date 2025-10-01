Burnley and Oxford United missed out on signing Leeds United star Joe Rodon, says Wales boss Craig Bellamy

Wales boss Craig Bellamy has admitted to previously eyeing Leeds United’s Joe Rodon in club football.

Bellamy took charge of the Wales national team last year and has relied heavily on Rodon, a key figure in the Dragons defence.

Rodon has gone from strength to strength in recent years, laying down roots in West Yorkshire and becoming an ever-present figure under Daniel Farke.

He clearly has an admirer in Bellamy, who has revealed he looked at signing Rodon from Swansea City when he was close to becoming Oxford United boss in 2018.

The former Premier League star also had the defender in his sights during his spell as an assistant to Vincent Kompany at Burnley, when Rodon was on Tottenham Hotspur’s books.

Joe Rodon has thrived since his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Leeds United. | Ed Sykes/Getty Image

Craig Bellamy admission

Bellamy said: “He’s a very, very good footballer. I know I’ve spoken about him on a number of occasions - no surprise. He has all the attributes that belong in the Premier League.

“I’ve been a big fan of him for a number of years. I do follow Welsh players and I’ve always had a huge soft spot for Welsh players, so I’ve really watched their developments. But his, I’ve been able to watch from his loan spells as well.

“I remember, even when I was going to go into Oxford, I was already looking at bringing him in on loan. He’s a player I’ve had my eye on. When we were at Burnley, we wanted to bring him in.

“We obviously felt, and I’ve always felt, he was a player for that high level. What we’re seeing now is that player.”

Wales boss Craig Bellamy is a fan of Leeds United's Joe Rodon. | Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Leeds United’s defence

Leeds forked out a significant fee to sign Jaka Bijol from Udinese in the summer and also prised Sebastiaan Bornauw from Wolfsburg.

Both are senior internationals, but neither have managed to dislodge Rodon or Pascal Struijk at centre-back this season.

The pair have retained the trust of Farke, who has flanked the pair with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson at right-back and left-back respectively.

