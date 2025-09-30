Dan James: Latest on Leeds United winger as Wales boss Craig Bellamy provides clarity
The 27-year-old was rumoured to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training, sparking concern among supporters.
Confusion then followed as James was named in the Wales squad for international fixtures against England and Belgium.
Bellamy has confirmed James has picked up an injury, but that it is an ankle problem rather than a knee issue.
Daniel James latest
When quizzed about the rumours, he said: “That’s the first I’ve heard of a knee injury. He has an ankle problem.
“We’ll wait and see, nothing has been confirmed yet so if it’s good, brilliant, but if it isn’t then we’ll adapt. We’re just waiting for confirmation. It’s still too early so we’ll wait and see on that.”
A Leeds spokesperson later added: “As Wales manager Craig Bellamy confirmed in his press conference earlier today, Daniel James has an ankle issue which is currently undergoing assessment.
“Any absence is not expected to be long-term and Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will provide a full update during Thursday's press conference."
The Yorkshire Evening Post have indicated the jet-heeled wideman could be out for six weeks.
Leeds United’s wide options
James has not enjoyed a particularly strong start to the campaign, although losing him for weeks would be a blow.
Leeds have Wilfried Gnonto, Noah Okafor and Jack Harrison as wide options and have also deployed Brenden Aaronson on the flank.
Largie Ramazani, however, is no longer at Farke’s disposal having been loaned to Spanish side Valencia in the summer.
Daniel Farke on Daniel James
Regarding James’ slow start to the season, Farke said: "I hope he's a better player working with me for two years.
"I think he has grown a lot in his personality because he's not the young, potential player any more, he's a proven, mature player. Not by speeches but by his whole behaviour he's taken on more and more responsibility.
"He had a little bit of a difficult time in recent months because he missed the end of last season with injury [picked up at Easter], then pre-season was a bit interrupted with injury.
"As an offensive player you need the confidence in your body and perfect rhythm to be creative enough to score goals and assists.
"It's important he shakes off the difficult periods he had in pre-season and at the end of last season to find his best level again.”