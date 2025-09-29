Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly tracking Internacional winger Gustavo Prado.

The prodigy sent his stock soaring earlier this year, helping Brazil Under-20s win the South American Under-20 Championship.

He has already enjoyed first-team exposure in Brazil’s top flight and has been earmarked as an exciting prospect to watch.

His exploits do not appear to have gone under the radar, with Premier League interest said to have emerged.

Brazilian prodigy Gustavo Prado has been linked with Leeds United. | EDISON GAMEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United eye Brazilian prodigy

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have sent scouts to watch Prado in action. Forest are also said to have taken a look at the winger, who has reportedly caught the eye of clubs in Italy and Germany.

He is under contract until 2028, although Leeds are believed to be considering a move.

It has been suggested he could have a release clause, potentially enabling the Whites to swoop, but details regarding his contract are described as being “closely guarded”.

Prado does not boast a wealth experience but players with less minutes on their CV have gone on to thrive in the Premier League.

Even if his impact was not immediate, he is seemingly a player with a high ceiling who could develop into someone of great importance.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke called for his attack to be strengthened late in the summer transfer window. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Leeds United’s hunt for attacking reinforcement

It has been well-documented that Leeds tried to bolster their attack in the dying embers of the summer transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion playmaker Facundo Buonanotte was targeted for a loan move, only to end up joining Chelsea.

Fulham’s Harry Wilson was then pursued by the Whites on deadline day but the Cottagers pulled the plug on a proposed move to Elland Road.