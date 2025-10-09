Leeds United legend Gary McAllister is reportedly ready to re-join Rangers if Steven Gerrard succeeds Russell Martin as head coach.

McAllister was Gerrard’s assistant during his first Rangers reign and later followed the England icon to Aston Villa.

Gerrard took charge of Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq after departing Villa, but McAllister did not head out to the Middle East.

It appears Gerrard could be set for a second spell at the Ibrox helm, with reports indicating he is set for talks over the vacancy,

The job is available following the club’s decision to axe Russell Martin, who oversaw just one win in seven league games.

Gary McAllister and Steven Gerrard reunion mooted

According to TEAMtalk, McAllister is ready to reunite with Gerrard in Glasgow. Also believed to be among those who could join him is former Tottenham Hotspur marksman Jermain Defoe.

Although Gerrard is reportedly set for talks with the Rangers hierarchy, a number of candidates are thought to be under consideration. Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been linked with the post, as has Dutch legend Mark van Bommel.

McAllister boasts a wealth of experience, both as a player and coach. He is a familiar face in West Yorkshire, having represented Leeds on and off the field.

He made 283 appearances for the Whites between 1990 and 1996, registering 44 goals and 21 assists.

Leeds appointed the former Scotland international as manager in January 2008, later relieving him of his duties in December.

Gary McAllister’s hint

McAllister has already hinted he would open to making a return to Rangers to work alongside his former colleague.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he said: "We had a wonderful time there. We really enjoyed our time there. Steven did an amazing job to get that 55th title.