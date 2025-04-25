Leeds United given Premier League warning by former Whites boss as Daniel Farke verdict issued

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 25th Apr 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 17:17 BST
Sam Allardyce has warned his former club Leeds United they face the “biggest challenge for many, many years” following their promotion to the Premier League.

Discourse regarding the growing gap between the Premier League and Championship has been heating up of late, with last season’s promoted clubs all heading for the drop.

Leeds confirmed their return to the top flight on Easter Monday, sweeping Stoke City aside before seeing Sheffield United lose to Burnley.

Amid the excitement, there may well be some trepidation among the Elland Road faithful. Allardyce, who led Leeds for four games in 2023, has insisted a huge battle awaits his former employers.

Sam Allardyce was unable to save Leeds United from the drop in 2023. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Speaking on the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, he said: “I’m made up for them.

“I think they’ve got the biggest challenge for many, many years now based on the last two seasons, when all three promoted clubs have been relegated, so they’ve got to get their planning right.”

Promotion to the Premier League was followed by a claim in the national media that Leeds were considering replacing Daniel Farke as manager.

Daniel Farke will be hoping his Leeds United squad is bolstered over the summer. | George Wood/Getty Images

Reports have since indicated he may in fact stay at Elland Road and Allardyce believes he could keep the Whites in the promised land.

He said: “It’s a big, big season for the manager, as he failed to keep Norwich up twice, and this is a much bigger club, a much wealthier club.

“If he’s learnt from his experience at Norwich, he should help Leeds develop and stay in the league.”

