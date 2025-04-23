Former Leeds United defender Robin Koch is reportedly of interest to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 28-year-old spent was recruited by Leeds as part of their post-promotion spending spree in the summer of 2020.

He was a regular fixture at centre-back across the club’s three seasons in the Premier League, but left on loan following relegation to the Championship.

His temporary switch to Eintracht Frankfurt was later made permanent and he has established himself as a key figure for the club. Among his teammates is Rasmus Kristensen, who also departed Elland Road following Leeds’ relegation.

Robin Koch made 77 appearances for Leeds United. | Bruce Rollinson

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Dortmund have made contact regarding a deal for Koch, who is believed to have a release clause in the region of €18m and €20m (roughly £15m-£17m).

His future is now described as being ‘open’, although Dortmund missing out on Champions League football could reportedly work against them.

Koch issued a lengthy statement after leaving Leeds on loan in the summer of 2023. He said: “Dear LUFC fans, at this point I look back on three wonderful and exciting years in Leeds.

“To play for Leeds United and in front of you unforgettable fans, to defend for these colours, to celebrate with you, to even lead the team onto the pitch as captain, was a special honour and pleasure during the last three seasons.

"All the moments I have experienced together with you and especially at Elland Road, great victories and bitter defeats, have made me the person I am today.

Robin Koch and Rasmus Kristensen are teammates in Germany. | Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

“These are impressions and feelings that cannot be put into words and that have made me very proud and happy that my path as a professional footballer has led me to this club. I have taken Leeds United into my heart.

"I have met many, many great people here up to this point, and my greatest thanks go to them. To all the people in charge at the club, all the staff, my coaches, my teammates and, of course, you fans!

