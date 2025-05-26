Former Leeds United coach Gus Poyet has issued a warning to his former club regarding the challenges that await in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a two-year absence, the Whites are heading back to the top tier of English football.

They were relegated in 2023 and many would argue the gap between England’s top two tiers has only grown since then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds enjoyed control in the vast majority of their 46 games across the 2024/25 campaign, but will most likely be out of possession for longer spells next term.

Leeds United are preparing for life back in the Premier League. | George Wood/Getty Images

Poyet, now in charge of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in South Korea, has reminded his former employers of the perils of struggling to adapt.

Gus Poyet on style of play

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post via BetBrain, he said: "I remember a few years ago, I saw Burnley in the Championship under [Vincent] Kompany, and it was outstanding.

“In the Premier League, they were an absolute disaster. There are teams you think will be able to maintain their style of play and they have no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gap between the top of the Championship and the bottom of the Premier League is bigger now, I think. For teams many years ago, even 10 years ago, I think it was a little bit easier.

"When Wolves came up, they were outstanding. They came up, they kept playing very well.”

Importance of recruitment for Leeds United

While style of play will undoubtedly be a consideration for Whites boss Daniel Farke, so too will recruitment.

Leeds had an embarrassment of riches at Championship level, but will still need bodies to prepare them for life in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gus Poyet worked as a coach at Leeds United during the reign of Dennis Wise. | MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Poyet said: “I think it's so important to have the equipment spot on. Say you bring in five players, you cannot make a mistake with any one of them.

"If you make a mistake with any of them, it's 20 per cent you got wrong and that is going to hurt you. How many people last year were talking about Southampton in the Championship? They go up and they cannot win a football game.

“I hope Leeds use this summer very well to have a better chance than the teams that went up in the last couple of years.”

Gus Poyet on Daniel Farke

It was not until after Leeds secured promotion that clarity was provided on Farke’s future as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There had been talk of him being axed, but the German looks set to be at the helm for the beginning of the new campaign.

Poyet, who has previously managed the likes of Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion, was delighted to see Farke appointed by Leeds two years ago.

He said: “I was so happy when they chose him as a manager. I always think 'I would love to be there'. They say 'if they call you, would you go to Leeds?’ Of course.