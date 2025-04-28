Leeds United have been linked with a trio of managers amid uncertainty surrounding the future of Daniel Farke.

The Whites are heading back to the Premier League, with Easter Monday results having confirmed the club cannot be caught by third-placed Sheffield United.

Farke is now hoping to steer Leeds to the Championship title, but has had to face questions regarding his future at Elland Road.

Speaking after a Daily Mail report suggested Leeds could change managers for the 2025/26 season, Farke said: "It's not surprising. I knew for which club I signed, I'm not sure how many managers Leeds United had in the last 20 years but it's a good effort if you last for three months.

Daniel Farke has led Leeds United back to the Premier League, | Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

“Once you sign a contract you know there's lots of pressure, noise, expectations. On a weekly basis someone is linked by following you in these footsteps.

“This club is so emotional and so big, journalists who were never here and have never spoken to one person in the club want to report some news.”

The Guardian have now claimed Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe is flying in to the UK for talks with Farke over his future,

It has been claimed Leeds have made ‘initial soundings’ towards former Arsenal defender and ex-Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, as well as ex-Benfica head coach Roger Schmidt and Real Madrid coach Davide Ancelotti.

van Bronckhorst and Schmidt are currently out of work, while Ancelotti is expected to leave his coaching role at the Bernabeu in the summer with his father Carlo.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been linked with Leeds United. | OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

The situation is thought to have complicated by the lack of wriggle room Leeds have been afforded by profit and sustainability rules, hence Leeds’ reported focus on coaches who would not command compensation fees.

It has been suggested members of the 49ers Enterprises consortium that controls Leeds have expressed doubts regarding Farke’s position in LS11.

It was, however, recently reported by The Athletic that noises had suggested a retention was more likely than an exit.

For now, Farke faces the task of blocking out the noise and attempting to steer Leeds to Championship title glory.