Everton have reportedly cooled their interest in Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees have had a long-standing interest in the Italian attacker, which stretches back to last summer. He was heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park and withdrew his availability amid interest in securing his services.

Reports have suggested the 20-year-old is open to leaving Elland Road and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest. However, it appears he may not be Goodison Park-bound.

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto has been linked with Everton and Newcastle United. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Football Transfers have claimed Everton have cooled their interest, instead opting to explore alternative options in the transfer market. While the report may offer comfort to some Leeds supporters, it may leave many wondering if interest will emerge from elsewhere.

Gnonto bounced back from his self-imposed exile to become a key figure for the Whites, winning the trust of Daniel Farke to help the club reach the Championship play-off final.