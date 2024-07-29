Leeds United handed potential boost as Everton 'cool interest' in Newcastle United-linked winger
The Toffees have had a long-standing interest in the Italian attacker, which stretches back to last summer. He was heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park and withdrew his availability amid interest in securing his services.
While Gnonto eventually backed down from his demands to leave, talk of interest from the Premier League has remained rife. Speculation heightened in the aftermath of Leeds’ Championship play-off final defeat, with Everton said to back on his trail.
Reports have suggested the 20-year-old is open to leaving Elland Road and Newcastle United have also been credited with interest. However, it appears he may not be Goodison Park-bound.
Football Transfers have claimed Everton have cooled their interest, instead opting to explore alternative options in the transfer market. While the report may offer comfort to some Leeds supporters, it may leave many wondering if interest will emerge from elsewhere.
Gnonto bounced back from his self-imposed exile to become a key figure for the Whites, winning the trust of Daniel Farke to help the club reach the Championship play-off final.
His direct nature proved difficult for Championship defenders to handle and he regularly posed a threat on the opposite flank to Crysencio Summerville. Despite persistent reports of interest in the pair, they have both featured in Leeds’ pre-season preparations out in Germany.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.