Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley stars featured in Yorkshire Team of the Week
Here’s our line-up in a 5-3-2 formation. And who gets the manager vote?
Goalkeeper
Gaga Slonina (Barnsley)
Commanding performance helped the Reds secure a precious three points at Blackpool.
Defence
Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town)
Crowned his re-emergence with a well-taken goal against Bristol Rovers. Typically strong in his defensive work.
Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)
Immaculate opener against Sheffield United put gloss on a strong display.
Jack Shepherd (Bradford City)
Another defender to find the net - in wonderful fashion. Sterling work at the back as well.
Charlie Hughes (Hull City)
Excellent full debut, albeit in a losing cause against Sunderland.
Matty Foulds (Harrogate Town)
Quality assist for the Sulphurites goal at Brunton Park.
Midfield
Ao Tanaka (Leeds United)
Classy stuff against the Blades.
Joe Rothwell (Leeds United)
See above. Made United tick in a keynote derby.
Jon Russell (Barnsley)
Made the most of his return to starting duties in the league with an impressive showing at Bloomfield Road.
Forwards
Joe Ironside (Doncaster Rovers)
Won his duels in a strong targetman performance and kept his cool with the late winner from the spot at Swindon.
Callum Marshall (Huddersfield Town)
Did not give Bristol Rovers’ defence a moments’ peace and scored a fine goal.
Manager/head coach: Darrell Clarke (Barnsley)
