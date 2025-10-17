Leeds United will reportedly block any attempt by Celtic to sign Illan Meslier on a free transfer.

The goalkeeper did not depart Elland Road during the summer window despite slipping below Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order.

He is now kicking his heels as the club’s third-choice stopper, a situation far from ideal for the 25-year-old’s development.

Illan Meslier lost his spot between the sticks at Leeds United earlier this year. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Illan Meslier latest

Meslier is out of contract in West Yorkshire next summer but according to TEAMtalk, a free transfer exit will not be sanctioned in January.

Leeds are said to be keen on pocketing some kind of fee for Meslier, who has seen his valuation plummet of late.

The report has suggested there is a deal to be done though and it hardly comes as a surprise given Meslier’s lowly status in the Leeds squad.

Illan Meslier has not made a single competitive appearance for Leeds United this season. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Illan Meslier’s stagnation

He was once regarded among Europe’s brightest young goalkeepers, but has struggled for consistency.

After a series of blunders, Meslier was replaced by Darlow for last season’s Championship run-in.

Last month, former England goalkeeper David James expressed his frustration over Meslier’s stagnation in recent years.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "I've got a soft spot for Leeds, for many different reasons. The thing that's frustrated me with the Leeds goalkeeping position is the fact that Meslier hasn't been the number one, France's number one, and the best goalkeeper people have seen for years.

