Leeds United could face one of their most successful academy graduates next season with James Milner set to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder was nurtured within the Leeds academy and went on to make 54 appearances at first-team level for his boyhood club.

He was sold to Newcastle United in 2004 and went on to become a household name in the Premier League, later representing the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

Milner will turn 40 in January but could face newly-promoted Leeds next season after signing a new contract at Brighton.

The veteran has put pen to paper on a one-year extension, keeping him playing nearly 23 years on from his professional debut.

Brighton & Hove Albion have tied Leeds United academy graduate James Milner down to a new deal. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabian Hurzeler on James Milner deal

Brighton’s head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: “I’m really pleased we will have James with us again this season.

“Last season he wasn’t able to help the team on the pitch as much as he would have liked, but around the squad his experience is invaluable, especially for the younger players.

"He’s a great guy to have in our environment, who is always there for me and the team. I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

James Milner’s Leeds roots

Milner went to school in Horsforth and was picked up by Leeds as a 10-year-old. He eventually broke into the senior set-up in 2002, making the first of his 54 appearances against West Ham United.

Speaking to BT Sport in 2019 about his breakthrough at Leeds, Milner said: “Playing for your hometown club, you know, at the age I was - I was pretty sure 90 per cent of the Leeds fans thought ‘who’s this guy?

James Milner is a product of Leeds United's academy. | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

“You don’t really realise at the time. You just want to play, you want to improve, you want to get in the first team and score goals. It was a bit of a whirlwind, when you look back at how young I was and how big the shirt was, I’d just come straight out of school, it was a mad time.

“To score there [against Sunderland] on Boxing Day was special, that first whole experience of training Christmas Day, going to a hotel.

“But to get your first goal, and score a couple of days later at Elland Road. Knowing who was in the ground, my mates at school and my family, to be able to score there in a big game, an important game to score a goal in, amazing.

“[The relegation] was horrible. It was one of the worst moments of my career, the team you’ve been supporting all your life and the first team you played for, there was a lot of stuff going on at the time, off-field problems, financial problems.