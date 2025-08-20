Leeds United-linked winger Jonathan Rowe has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bologna after being transfer-listed by Marseille.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was trailed by Leeds last summer, having shone for Norwich City during their march to the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

He opted to make a season-long loan move to Marseille, later seeing his deal turned permanent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk of interest from Elland Road recently resurfaced and RMC Sport have credited Sunderland with interest, although it appears the England youth international will not be returning to England.

Marseille are looking to part with winger Jonathan Rowe. | MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Rowe nears Marseille exit

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Italian outfit Bologna have reached an agreement on personal terms with Rowe.

Marseille are believed to be wanting a figure close to €20m (£17.2m) for the tricky wideman.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Bologna have agreed personal terms with Jonathan Rowe and deal now close with Olympique Marseille. OM want package close to €20m, no chance for loan. Negotiations underway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of Rowe’s potential switch to Serie A has emerged after he was placed on the transfer list by Marseille.

He has been put up for sale due to “unacceptable behaviour in the dressing room" following Marseille’s defeat to Rennes. Also up for sale, for the same reason. is midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Jonathan Rowe was among the Championship's most dangerous attacking outlets during his time at Norwich City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United’s hunt for attackers

While Rowe may not be Leeds-bound, the Whites do appear to be closing in on the capture of AC Milan’s versatile attacker Noah Okafor.

A senior Switzerland international, Okafor was prolific in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg before completing a move to Milan in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He recently shone for the Italian giants in a friendly against Leeds, causing Isaac Schmidt problems in the 1-1 draw in Dublin.