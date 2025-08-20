Leeds United and Sunderland-linked Jonathan Rowe 'agrees personal terms' with Bologna ahead of Marseille exit
The 22-year-old was trailed by Leeds last summer, having shone for Norwich City during their march to the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.
He opted to make a season-long loan move to Marseille, later seeing his deal turned permanent.
Talk of interest from Elland Road recently resurfaced and RMC Sport have credited Sunderland with interest, although it appears the England youth international will not be returning to England.
Jonathan Rowe nears Marseille exit
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Italian outfit Bologna have reached an agreement on personal terms with Rowe.
Marseille are believed to be wanting a figure close to €20m (£17.2m) for the tricky wideman.
Posting on X, Romano said: “Bologna have agreed personal terms with Jonathan Rowe and deal now close with Olympique Marseille. OM want package close to €20m, no chance for loan. Negotiations underway.”
News of Rowe’s potential switch to Serie A has emerged after he was placed on the transfer list by Marseille.
He has been put up for sale due to “unacceptable behaviour in the dressing room" following Marseille’s defeat to Rennes. Also up for sale, for the same reason. is midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
Leeds United’s hunt for attackers
While Rowe may not be Leeds-bound, the Whites do appear to be closing in on the capture of AC Milan’s versatile attacker Noah Okafor.
A senior Switzerland international, Okafor was prolific in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg before completing a move to Milan in 2023.
He recently shone for the Italian giants in a friendly against Leeds, causing Isaac Schmidt problems in the 1-1 draw in Dublin.
Okafor can operate up front or out wide and looks set to follow Dominic Calvert-Lewin through the door as an attacking addition.