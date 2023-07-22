Leeds United 'like' Norwich City and Preston North End stars and reportedly held interest in Burnley man

The goalkeeping situation at Elland Road remains an uncertain one, with offers reportedly anticipated for Illan Meslier and Joel Robles now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.
Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel has been linked with the club, as has Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow. However, Stuttgart are said to be keen on the former and AFC Bournemouth are reportedly negotiating a deal for the latter.
Speaking on the The Square Ball’s Leeds United podcast, Phil Hay of The Athletic said Leeds “like” Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman and Norwich City’s Angus Gunn. He also claimed the club held an interest in James Trafford before he sealed a move from Manchester City to Burnley, and that Leeds have not denied interest in ex-Monaco loanee Nubel.
He said: “[Leeds are] not denying that he’s [Nubel] someone they’ve thought about. All the noises in Germany seem to be leaning towards him going to Stuttgart but we will see. They looked at James Trafford but Burnley are paying big money for him, so that's taken him out the equation. There are others they like, Freddie Woodman, Angus Gunn as well."