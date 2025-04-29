Leeds United-linked goalkeeper and former Bradford City defender among players released by Norwich City
Retained list season is almost upon us, with clubs across the country starting to make final decisions on players.
Norwich have one game left to play in their Championship campaign but have already confirmed the imminent departures of five players.
Among them is goalkeeper Angus Gunn, a player linked with Leeds on more than one occasion over the years.
Football Insider linked the Whites with the Scotland international earlier this month, although The Pink Un have suggested Leeds have moved on to other targets,
Gunn has already been signed twice by Whites boss Daniel Farke, who was in charge of Norwich City when the Canaries landed the goalkeeper in 2017 and again in 2021. However, it appears there may not be another reunion.
Also departing Carrow Road is defender Jonathan Tomkinson, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Bradford.
His stint in West Yorkshire did not propel him into the first-team picture at Norwich, who loaned him to Ross County earlier this year.
Gunn and Tomkinson are now set to become free agents alongside Onel Hernandez, Jacob Sorensen and Arche Mair, who are also leaving Norwich.
