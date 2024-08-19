Leicester City appear to be closing in on the £20m signing of Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp, despite reports of interest from Leeds United.

Earlier in the summer, Leeds boss Daniel Farke was reported to be keen on a reunion with Skipp, who he managed at Norwich City. The midfielder enjoyed a stellar loan spell at Carrow Road, helping the Canaries clinch the Championship title in 2021.

He has not been loaned out since and has instead been part of Tottenham’s squad, although managed just five league starts last term. His lengthy association with the club looks set to come to an end, with Leicester believed to be on the verge of securing his services.

According to the BBC, Tottenham have accepted a bid from the Foxes, with a medical planned for today (August 19). Reports elsewhere have suggested an initial fee of £20m will be paid, with a further £5m in add-ons part of the deal.

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp appears set for a summer move to Leicester City. Image: Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Farke has made it clear he wants four new signings at Leeds before the end of the summer transfer window. Although Skipp will seemingly not be one of them, he has indicated his desire for a midfield addition.

Glen Kamara has left for Rennes, while teenage sensation Archie Gray has joined Tottenham. Joe Rothwell has been signed on loan from Southampton but the Whites do still appear light in the middle of the park.