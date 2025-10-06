Liverpool's Joe Gomez stance emerges after summer links to Leeds United, Sunderland, Everton and Aston Villa
The 28-year-old arrived at Anfield from Charlton Athletic a decade ago and has since lifted the Premier League title twice.
He nearly left Merseyside in 2024 but ended up staying put, only to have his 2024/25 season ravaged by injury.
A raft of clubs were credited with interest in the England international over the summer, Leeds included.
Fellow newly-promoted clubs Sunderland and Burnley were also linked, as were Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton.
Liverpool’s stance on Joe Gomez
However, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, a move for the versatile defender in January is unlikely.
On the Inside Track podcast, he said: “It would be highly unlikely that Liverpool would consider letting Joe Gomez go, especially with their current centre-back issues.
“After failing to bring in [Marc] Guehi, the injury to [Giovanni] Leoni was a big blow as well, so Gomez is the only other senior centre-back option available to Slot.
“The thing about Gomez as well is that he’s so versatile, he can play at right-back, left-back, even in defensive midfield which he did under Jurgen Klopp.
“There was obviously interest from AC Milan in the summer window. I’m sure there’s still interest from some foreign clubs in Gomez as well, but Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go.
“They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose a centre-back in January. So I think that’ll be the current situation.”
Leeds United’s centre-back department
Centre-back is a position in which Leeds boast depth in, having signed Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to compete with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.
Despite the high-profile nature of the new signings, Rodon and Struijk have retained their spots as first-choice centre-backs this term.