Leeds United were among the clubs linked with Joe Gomez in the summer - but he is reportedly unlikely to depart Liverpool.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old arrived at Anfield from Charlton Athletic a decade ago and has since lifted the Premier League title twice.

He nearly left Merseyside in 2024 but ended up staying put, only to have his 2024/25 season ravaged by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow newly-promoted clubs Sunderland and Burnley were also linked, as were Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton.

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to allow Joe Gomez to depart in January. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool’s stance on Joe Gomez

However, according to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, a move for the versatile defender in January is unlikely.

On the Inside Track podcast, he said: “It would be highly unlikely that Liverpool would consider letting Joe Gomez go, especially with their current centre-back issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After failing to bring in [Marc] Guehi, the injury to [Giovanni] Leoni was a big blow as well, so Gomez is the only other senior centre-back option available to Slot.

“The thing about Gomez as well is that he’s so versatile, he can play at right-back, left-back, even in defensive midfield which he did under Jurgen Klopp.

“There was obviously interest from AC Milan in the summer window. I’m sure there’s still interest from some foreign clubs in Gomez as well, but Liverpool’s current plight means that they can’t even consider letting Gomez go.

Leeds United were among the clubs linked with Joe Gomez during the summer transfer window. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“They’re probably looking to bring in another centre-back, not lose a centre-back in January. So I think that’ll be the current situation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United’s centre-back department

Centre-back is a position in which Leeds boast depth in, having signed Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to compete with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.