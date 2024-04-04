Leeds United make 'offer' for ex-Sunderland forward who had Arsenal stint
The 17-year-old left the Black Cats last summer and has since trained with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. More recently, he was taken on trial by Leeds and has featured for the club at under-18 level.
It appears he has made an impression on coaches at Thorp Arch, as The Telegraph have claimed an offer has been made. Although Cotcher left Sunderland last year, the Black Cats are due compensation for their role in his development and for his registration.
Sunderland were said to be keen to keep hold of Cotcher, who has been capped by England at youth level, although he opted to seek pastures new.
Leeds made a habit of bolstering their youth ranks during Victor Orta’s reign as director of football but youth recruitment has slowed since his departure. However, the Whites have recruited the likes of Scottish frontman Lewis Pirie.
Whites boss Daniel Farke has shown a willingness to put faith in youth, promoting Archie Gray to the senior set-up this season and making him a regular fixture in the side. Fellow midfielder Charlie Crew has also been brought into the fold, although the Welsh teenager is still waiting for his first-team debut.
