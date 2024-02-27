The 17-year-old was highly rated at the Stadium of Light but left last summer and spent time training with Arsenal earlier on in the campaign. Reports have also suggested there has been interest from Brighton & Hove Albion and Rangers, while he is said to have had some time at Manchester United.

However, Cotcher remains unattached as he looks to secure the ideal place for his potential to be fulfilled.

According to the Sunderland Echo, he has featured for Leeds as a trialist at under-18 level. He is said to have recently lined up against his former club Sunderland and notched against the Black Cats.

Former Sunderland prospect Mason Cotcher is reportedly on trial at Leeds United. Image: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sunderland were reportedly keen to retain Cotcher, although were ultimately unsuccessful as he opted to seek pastures new. If Leeds do sign Cotcher, Sunderland will be entitled to compensation for their role in his development.

Landing players from rival academies is not unusual for Leeds, who made a habit of recruiting at youth level when Victor Orta was in post as director of football. Interest in bolstering youth ranks has cooled since Orta left but the club have still made additions.