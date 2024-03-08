The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Roma and has been a regular fixture in Serie A this term. However, he looks set for a spell out of the team after picking up an injury.

He was substituted after just 27 minutes as Roma took on Monza on Sunday (March 3) and according to Il Tempo, as relayed by Roma Press, was sent for tests to assess the extent of the injury.

Rasmus Kristensen left Leeds United on loan last summer. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The Denmark international is said to have suffered damage to his thigh muscle, an injury that will reportedly keep him out of action for at least four weeks.

Kristensen joined Leeds in the summer of 2022 having previously worked with Jesse Marsch at Red Bull Salzburg. Like many of the players signed that summer, he found adapting to life in the Premier League difficult.

He was a regular fixture in the Leeds side throughout the 2022/23 campaign but was unable to prevent the Whites sliding out of the top flight. A host of players left Leeds on loan following relegation, with Kristensen among them.

The right-back spot at Elland Road has since been taken by teenager Archie Gray, who has stood out despite being a central midfielder by trade.

