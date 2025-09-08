Mateo Joseph has lifted the lid on his time at Leeds United following his loan move to Mallorca.

The 21-year-old moved to England in 2022, swapping Espanyol for Leeds in a bold move for the then-teenager.

He initially had to be patient, but did eventually make his way into the senior set-up at Elland Road. However, after failing to hold down a starting spot, the Spaniard asked for a move back to Spain in the summer.

His wish was granted, as a season-long loan move to La Liga outfit Mallorca was agreed, but there is not a buy option in the deal.

Mateo Joseph is currently on loan at Mallorca from Leeds United. | JAIME REINA/AFP via Getty Images

Mateo Joseph on Leeds United life

In an interview with Diario De Mallorca, Joseph has faced questions on his time in West Yorkshire. He has spoken of being recruited by Leeds’ former director of football and ex-technical assistant Gaby Ruiz, as well as how living in the city compares to life in Spain.

The forward said: “Everything they [Orta and Ruiz] told me when they came to see me has come to fruition. They’re two great people, they had a lot of faith in me, and I’m very grateful for that and I wish them the best.

“It was a change which we believe was for the better, at a club in the Premier League at the time that was calling and offered a very interesting project. It’s gone very well, and I’ve learned a lot from my time there.

“It’s not the same [living in Leeds as in Spain]. There aren't as many things to do, but I knew it was the place I needed to be at that moment. It's not the prettiest place, but it's cosy. I lived near the training camp, and I used that time to focus on what I had to do.”

Mateo Joseph found himself below Joel Piroe in the pecking order at Leeds United last season. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Mateo Joseph on title triumph

Joseph also discussed Leeds’ title-winning 2024/25 Championship campaign, which he played a bit-part role in.

He said: “It was incredible. On top of that, we won the league in the last minute, and everything was wonderful.