Blackburn Rovers have re-signed former Leeds United and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw just one month after deciding against offering him a new contract.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old made the move to Blackburn in January, swapping a relegation battle with Plymouth Argyle for a play-off push with Blackburn.

He became a key figure under Valerien Ismael, therefore it was a surprise when the veteran was not offered fresh terms at the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Blackburn may not have tabled a new deal, they did confirm they would remain in contact with Forshaw.

He has now committed to the club for the 2025/26 season, penning a one-year deal.

Adam Forshaw was a reliable operator when called upon at Leeds United. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers statement

In a statement, Blackburn said: “Rovers are pleased to announce that Adam Forshaw has re-joined the club.

“The experienced midfielder has signed a new one-year deal through to June 2026. Forshaw became Rovers’ second signing of the January transfer window when he penned a short-term deal after terminating his contract at Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 33-year-old went on to play an important role for Rovers both on and off the pitch during the second half of the 2024-25 season.

“He made 16 league appearances, scoring the opener against his former club in the 2-0 victory over the Pilgrims at Ewood in mid-February, whilst also becoming an influential figure in the dressing room, setting standards in training and mentoring the younger members of the squad.

“Forshaw has now made 369 appearances in his career, which boasts three promotions and notable spells with Brentford, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

“He becomes Rovers’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Belgian winger Dion De Neve earlier this month. Welcome back, Forsh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Forshaw is staying at Blackburn Rovers for another year. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Adam Forshaw’s Yorkshire history

A familiar face in Yorkshire, Forshaw was part of the Middlesbrough squad promoted from the Championship in 2016.

He went on to represent the club in the Premier League, eventually crossing a Yorkshire rivalry divide with a move to Leeds in 2018.