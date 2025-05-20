Blackburn Rovers have not offered former Leeds United and Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw a new contract following the end of their 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old arrived at Ewood Park on a short-term deal in January, having seen his Plymouth Argyle contract terminated.

He added a wealth of experience to the Rovers ranks, but Valerien Ismael’s men missed out on the Championship play-offs on the final day of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ismael had hinted at a longer-term stay for Forshaw, waxing lyrical about what the midfielder brings to the group.

Adam Forshaw represented Leeds United between 2018 and 2023. | LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers make Adam Forshaw decision

However, Blackburn have confirmed that although they will remain in contact with him, the midfielder has not been offered a new contract.

The club said: “As the summer transfer window progresses, the club will keep in close contact with midfielder Adam Forshaw, who made 17 appearances after arriving at Rovers from Plymouth Argyle in January, however the 33-year-old is entitled to explore other options.”

Adam Forshaw’s impact at Blackburn Rovers

The move has surprised Blackburn fans, who had listened to Ismael heap praise on a man who won promotion from the Championship with both Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackburn’s boss told the Lancashire Telegraph: "Forsh is a perfect professional, great attitude, great human being. In a tough period, he was always in front to be positive in a changing room. He has experience. He's got that energy. You saw how he came in against Sunderland. He was like a lion in every ball.

"He's an example for the young players to learn. Someone like that is good to have around to support. He accepts his role.

Adam Forshaw represented Middlesbrough in the Premier League. | Alex Morton/Getty Images

"We are very pleased to have him. This is what I said for the new season. We have to think about what we went through and what was really good for the team.

"Where was the stability? Especially for the young players to not doubt too much. Which players were really stable? Which ones could focus on the next game, who was positive in the changing room and looking for something positive that we can build on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For sure, for me, it was good to see. It helps to create a new reflection for the new season about what we need. What is really important for this team and for each player."

Adam Forshaw’s time in Yorkshire

Middlesbrough first brought the midfielder to Yorkshire in 2015, prising him from Wigan Athletic. He became a key figure at the Riverside, helping the club seal promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

He completed a switch to Leeds in January 2018, although was hampered by injury during his five years at Elland Road.

Regardless, he was a popular figure in West Yorkshire and had amassed 91 appearances by the time he sought pastures new in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Forshaw was relegated with Leeds United in 2023. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, Forshaw said: “After just over a week of reflection, still not really sure what to say. We have let everyone associated with the club down and have to take responsibility.