Non-league outfit Wealdstone have confirmed the departure of former Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town winger Mustapha Carayol just months on from his arrival.

An experienced wideman, the 36-year-old is well-known in Yorkshire circles having represented three of the county’s clubs.

He scored a memorable goal on his Leeds debut in January 2016, against Rotherham United, after joining on loan from Middlesbrough.

Earlier on in the campaign, he had been plying his trade on loan at Leeds’ West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield.

In recent years, Carayol’s career has taken a nomadic path and he has represented an array of clubs.

Carayol’s short stay

After his short-term stay at Exeter City came to an end, Carayol was recruited by non-league outfit Wealdstone in March.

However, less than three months on from his move to the National League side, the winger is seeking pastures new.

In a statement, the Stones said: “We have been unable to agree new terms with or released Alex Dyer, Mustapha Carayol and Archie Matthews and these players have left the club.

“We offer our sincere thanks for their efforts in a Stones shirt and wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

Carayol in Yorkshire

Middlesbrough signed Carayol from Bristol Rovers in 2012 and he went on to rack up 54 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.

He managed three in 15 for Huddersfield, later registering two in 14 in the colours of Leeds.

The wideman arrived at Elland Road during the reign of Steve Evans and the charismatic Scot claimed his signings helped keep the club avoid a relegation scrap.

In February 2016, Evans said: “Without [Toumani[ Digaouraga, without [Liam] Bridcutt and without Carayol coming in, do they think we would be a in a relegation fight come the end of the season?

“I have only brought three players in and have they improved us? The answer is by some distance.