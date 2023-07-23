The start of Leeds United’s 2023/24 campaign is just two weeks away.

Preparations are underway at Elland Road, with the squad being reshaped as Daniel Farke looks to get his ideas across. The club have made their first foray into the transfer market with the addition of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, although appear to be on the hunt for more players as speculation runs rife.

Here is the latest Leeds United news round-up.

Forshaw departs

There is a lot going on at Elland Road. Image: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

Leeds United have confirmed the departure of midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder’s contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season, although he was invited to be part of pre-season training at the club. Leeds had reportedly offered him a fresh deal but it has been confirmed his time at the club has come to an end.

Leeds linked with Championship goalkeepers

Leeds United have been linked with two Championship goalkeepers. Speaking on the The Square Ball’s Leeds United podcast, Phil Hay of The Athletic said Leeds “like” Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman and Norwich City’s Angus Gunn.

He said: “They looked at James Trafford but Burnley are paying big money for him, so that's taken him out the equation. There are others they like, Freddie Woodman, Angus Gunn as well."

Firpo reportedly attracting interest

Three Spanish clubs are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Junior Firpo. A mass exodus has taken place at Elland Road following the club’s relegation to the Championship and according to OK Fichajes, Firpo could join the list of players who have moved on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad