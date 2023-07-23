All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Leeds United news: Latest headlines from Elland Road as Adam Forshaw departs and Whites linked with Norwich City man

The start of Leeds United’s 2023/24 campaign is just two weeks away.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Preparations are underway at Elland Road, with the squad being reshaped as Daniel Farke looks to get his ideas across. The club have made their first foray into the transfer market with the addition of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea, although appear to be on the hunt for more players as speculation runs rife.

Here is the latest Leeds United news round-up.

Forshaw departs

There is a lot going on at Elland Road. Image: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty ImagesThere is a lot going on at Elland Road. Image: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images
There is a lot going on at Elland Road. Image: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images
Most Popular

Leeds United have confirmed the departure of midfielder Adam Forshaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The midfielder’s contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season, although he was invited to be part of pre-season training at the club. Leeds had reportedly offered him a fresh deal but it has been confirmed his time at the club has come to an end.

Leeds linked with Championship goalkeepers

Leeds United have been linked with two Championship goalkeepers. Speaking on the The Square Ball’s Leeds United podcast, Phil Hay of The Athletic said Leeds “like” Preston North End’s Freddie Woodman and Norwich City’s Angus Gunn.

He said: “They looked at James Trafford but Burnley are paying big money for him, so that's taken him out the equation. There are others they like, Freddie Woodman, Angus Gunn as well."

Firpo reportedly attracting interest

Three Spanish clubs are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United defender Junior Firpo. A mass exodus has taken place at Elland Road following the club’s relegation to the Championship and according to OK Fichajes, Firpo could join the list of players who have moved on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Spanish outlet has claimed Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo and Osasuna are interested in him and that the 26-year-old’s future is up in the air.

Related topics:Elland RoadDaniel FarkeNorwich CityBurnley