As the beginning of the 2023/24 season approaches, preparation work at Elland Road intensifies.

Leeds United will be hoping to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, a feat that will only be possible if they can assemble a capable squad this summer.

There have been numerous outgoings but just one senior incoming thus far, although speculation regarding potential new additions is almost impossible to avoid at this stage of the summer.

Here are the latest Leeds United headlines.

Talks with Newcastle United goalkeeper at advanced stage

Leeds United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow. The 32-year-old was strongly linked with AFC Bournemouth, although the Cherries have an agreement to sign Ionuț Radu from Inter according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

This appears to have opened the door for Leeds to pounce and the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth has claimed talks for a permanent deal are at an advanced stage.

Everton leading race for Gnonto

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto – whose exit is said to be inevitable.

The 19-year-old has featured under Daniel Farke in pre-season since returning from international duty and the Whites boss has expressed his desire to keep him. However, he remains the subject of transfer speculation and Football Insider have claimed his exit is “inevitable”, with Everton named as the club in pole position to secure his services.

Adams keen to leave club

