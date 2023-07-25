The combative midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer, with Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United among the clubs linked with him.

He currently remains on the books at Elland Road and was recently seen on social media interacting with new Whites recruit Ethan Ampadu. However, according to Football Insider, Adams is keen to depart and continue to play at the highest level. The report also claims it is believed Bundesliga clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He arrived in West Yorkshire last year, linking up with his former boss and fellow USA native Jesse Marsch. Although his maiden campaign in the Premier League was curtailed by injury, he stood out in a struggling side before being sidelined.

The combative midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images