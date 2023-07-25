The combative midfielder has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer, with Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United among the clubs linked with him.
He currently remains on the books at Elland Road and was recently seen on social media interacting with new Whites recruit Ethan Ampadu. However, according to Football Insider, Adams is keen to depart and continue to play at the highest level. The report also claims it is believed Bundesliga clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old.
He arrived in West Yorkshire last year, linking up with his former boss and fellow USA native Jesse Marsch. Although his maiden campaign in the Premier League was curtailed by injury, he stood out in a struggling side before being sidelined.
If Adams was to move on, he would be far from the first to do so this summer. Among those to have left on loan during this window are Robin Koch and Brenden Aaronson, whereas the likes of Rodrigo and Tyler Roberts have departed permanently.