Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier is reportedly being considered by Rennes as a Steve Mandanda heir.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandanda, a former France international, serves as captain of the Ligue 1 club and has not missed a single league game this season.

However, at 39, he is unlikely to have years ahead of him as the club’s number one between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to French outlet Jeunes Footeux, Rennes are considering Meslier as one of the potential options to replace their veteran stopper.

Illan Meslier has been a regular fixture for Leeds United this season. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Walter Benitez of PSV Eindhoven is also believed to be on the club’s radar as they look to ensure a succession plan is in place.

A move to Rennes would reunite Meslier, who turns 25 in March, with his former Whites teammate Glen Kamara.

Meslier has spent the bulk of the last five years as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper, having jumped ahead of Kiko Casilla in the pecking order during Marcelo Bielsa’s reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He won the trust of Leeds boss Daniel Farke last year despite having been dropped during Sam Allardyce’s brief stint as manager.

The 24-year-old has faced scrutiny for mistakes this term, although has retained the firm backing of Farke.

Losing Meslier in January would present a challenge for Farke and Leeds’ recruitment team, with players often available at inflated prices mid-season.

The alternative to finding a suitable replacement would be to promote Karl Darlow from the bench, although Leeds fans have seen very little of the Wales international since his arrival at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many believed he was going to be the club’s number one when he arrived in the summer of 2023 amid uncertainty over Meslier’s future.

Chelsea had been linked with Meslier and it did not appear implausible he would join the raft of players seeking pastures new following relegation to the Championship.