Leeds United are preparing to make the trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal tomorrow (August 23).

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke’s side made a winning start to life back in the Premier League on Monday (August 18), edging past Everton.

Lukas Nmecha scored the decisive penalty in the 1-0 win but there were plenty of players who came away with credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal will most likely provide a sterner test for the Whites and Farke has some selection headaches.

Ethan Ampadu picked up an injury against Everton and a decision on a replacement for the captain will need to be made. Jaka Bijol, meanwhile, is available for selection after missing the opener due to suspension.

Nmecha will also be hoping for a start after his debut goal, while new arrivals Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor could be involved.

The Yorkshire Post have predicted how Leeds will line up against the Gunners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United are set to face Arsenal in their second league fixture of the season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Goalkeeper: Lucas Perri

The Brazilian was signed to be Leeds’ number one and was assured between the sticks on his debut. Unless he picks up a knock, he looks certain to start.

Right-back: Jayden Bogle

He made his return from injury against Everton and appeared to come through unscathed.

Centre-back: Joe Rodon

The Wales international delivered a commanding display against Everton and looks nailed on to start in London.

Centre-back: Pascal Struijk

Bijol is back in contention and Sebastiaan Bornauw is an option, but Struijk laid down a marker with his performance against the Toffees. If he is dropped, it would be considered very harsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk was solid at the back as Leeds United edged past Everton. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Left-back: Gabriel Gudmundsson

After a stellar debut earlier in the week, the Swedish defender will almost certainly feature in Farke’s starting XI.

Central midfield: Anton Stach

Like Gudmundsson, Stach caught the eye with an impressive first competitive outing in Leeds colours. He looks set to start again but could be deployed deeper as a replacement for the injured Ampadu.

Central midfield: Sean Longstaff

With Ampadu injured, a change in role for Stach could pave the way for Longstaff to make his first start. Ilia Gruev is among Farke’s trusted lieutenants but the opportunity to get a player of Longstaff’s pedigree in the midfield could be taken.

It could be time for Sean Longstaff's first competitive start for Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Central midfield: Ao Tanaka

If there were any fears about the Japan international being Premier League-ready, they were extinguished on Monday. The all-action midfielder has earned another start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right wing: Daniel James

Leeds are likely to spend more time camped in their own half against Arsenal than they did against Everton. James’ pace, therefore, could be crucial on the counter.

Left wing: Wilfried Gnonto

The Italian attacker looked lively and dangerous against Everton, therefore another start looks likely. Farke could be tempted to introduce Okafor, but a debut from the bench appears probable if he does feature in the squad.

Forward: Joel Piroe