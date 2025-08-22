Leeds United predicted XI for Arsenal trip: Ethan Ampadu replacement, Jaka Bijol decision and Noah Okafor call
Daniel Farke’s side made a winning start to life back in the Premier League on Monday (August 18), edging past Everton.
Lukas Nmecha scored the decisive penalty in the 1-0 win but there were plenty of players who came away with credit.
Arsenal will most likely provide a sterner test for the Whites and Farke has some selection headaches.
Ethan Ampadu picked up an injury against Everton and a decision on a replacement for the captain will need to be made. Jaka Bijol, meanwhile, is available for selection after missing the opener due to suspension.
Nmecha will also be hoping for a start after his debut goal, while new arrivals Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor could be involved.
The Yorkshire Post have predicted how Leeds will line up against the Gunners.
Goalkeeper: Lucas Perri
The Brazilian was signed to be Leeds’ number one and was assured between the sticks on his debut. Unless he picks up a knock, he looks certain to start.
Right-back: Jayden Bogle
He made his return from injury against Everton and appeared to come through unscathed.
Centre-back: Joe Rodon
The Wales international delivered a commanding display against Everton and looks nailed on to start in London.
Centre-back: Pascal Struijk
Bijol is back in contention and Sebastiaan Bornauw is an option, but Struijk laid down a marker with his performance against the Toffees. If he is dropped, it would be considered very harsh.
Left-back: Gabriel Gudmundsson
After a stellar debut earlier in the week, the Swedish defender will almost certainly feature in Farke’s starting XI.
Central midfield: Anton Stach
Like Gudmundsson, Stach caught the eye with an impressive first competitive outing in Leeds colours. He looks set to start again but could be deployed deeper as a replacement for the injured Ampadu.
Central midfield: Sean Longstaff
With Ampadu injured, a change in role for Stach could pave the way for Longstaff to make his first start. Ilia Gruev is among Farke’s trusted lieutenants but the opportunity to get a player of Longstaff’s pedigree in the midfield could be taken.
Central midfield: Ao Tanaka
If there were any fears about the Japan international being Premier League-ready, they were extinguished on Monday. The all-action midfielder has earned another start.
Right wing: Daniel James
Leeds are likely to spend more time camped in their own half against Arsenal than they did against Everton. James’ pace, therefore, could be crucial on the counter.
Left wing: Wilfried Gnonto
The Italian attacker looked lively and dangerous against Everton, therefore another start looks likely. Farke could be tempted to introduce Okafor, but a debut from the bench appears probable if he does feature in the squad.
Forward: Joel Piroe
Calvert-Lewin will be hoping to be involved, as will Nmecha. Piroe’s familiarity with the system, however, may see him get the nod ahead of the newbies.