Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing defender James Hill from AFC Bournemouth.

Hill, the son of former Barnsley and Sheffield United defender Matt, has been with the Cherries since 2022.

He was prised from Fleetwood Town for a reported £1m and has since shown plenty of promise at the Vitality Stadium.

A centre-back who can also operate at right-back, he has amassed 25 appearances for Bournemouth and had loan spells at Hearts and Blackburn Rovers.

AFC Bourhemouth's James Hill has been linked with Leeds United. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leeds United eye James Hill

However, according to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, Leeds are interested in giving Hill a new environment to develop in.

Posting on social media platform X, McAdam said: “Leeds United are interested in Bournemouth defender James Hill.

“Hill has just one year left on his current deal and is admired by Daniel Farke. The 23-year-old plays predominantly as a centre-back but can also cover at right-back. Leeds are looking to sign a full-back.”

AFC Bournemouth defender James Hill can operate at centre-back or right-back. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Leeds United’s need for full-back cover

Leeds are in need of quality cover in the full-back department and have been heavily linked with Leicester City’s James Justin.

Isaac Schmidt can operate at right-back or left-back, but has struggled to convince Daniel Farke and there has been talk of a loan exit.

If Schmidt moves on, Sam Byram will be left as the sole cover option for Jayden Bogle on the right and Gabriel Gudmundsson on the left.

While Hill is predominantly a centre-back, he has shown himself to be capable of operating at right-back.

He is also thought to have a high ceiling and has been capped by England at youth level. The defender made a cameo appearances in Bournemouth’s season opener last weekend, stepping off the bench in a 4-2 defeat to Liverpool.