It was a busy hectic weekend in England’s top flight and there was a mixed bag of results for clubs looking to avoid relegation.

Burnley hosted Arsenal and also fell to a defeat, losing 2-0 to Mikel Arteta’s title hopefuls. Wolverhampton Wanderers, meanwhile, lost 3-0 to Fulham in a game that led to the dismissal of Vitor Pereira at Molineux.

Crystal Palace secured a 2-0 win over Brentford, Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with Manchester United and Chelsea edged past Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool saw off Aston Villa at Anfield to round off Saturday’s action, but there was more on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham lifted the mood at the London Stadium with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United before Manchester City picked up three points at the expense of AFC Bournemouth.

The round of fixtures will be completed when Sunderland host Everton under the Monday night lights.

Following the latest results, Casino Hawks have deployed their supercomputer to predict how the final Premier League table will look.

