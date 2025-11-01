Leeds United 'check on' Ismael Saibari as Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Fulham and Brighton also linked
The 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength in the Netherlands and delivered a 15-goal haul last season.
His scintillating form has continued into the current campaign, with the midfielder having registered 10 goals already this term.
The Morocco international’s exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Leeds among the clubs said to have checked on him.
Leeds United among clubs linked with midfielder
According to The Boot Room, a raft of Premier League clubs have cast admiring glances towards the midfielder.
Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham United, Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion are alongside Leeds in the list of reported admirers.
The Boot Room’s Graeme Bailey said: “Saibari is attracting a lot of attention and his treble last week was special.
“He is one to keep an eye on for January, getting goals in January is something Premier League clubs especially are looking for and he could offer that.”
Leeds United’s attack
Leeds did explore the possibility of signing an attack-minded midfielder late on in the summer window. A loan deal for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte was explored, but Chelsea pipped the Whites to the post.
Fulham winger Harry Wilson was also targeted, indicating Leeds feel there is a need to strengthen in the final third.
Leeds have not deployed a ‘number 10’ in the classic sense this season, instead opting for more functional players across their central three.
Brenden Aaronson was the most advanced of the central players for the bulk of last season, but has been shifted out wide in recent weeks.
The capture of a player as prolific as Saibari could potentially force a system rethink, although he can also operate on the flanks.