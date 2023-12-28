Leeds United 'ready to submit an offer' for Wolves and Southampton-linked forward
Teenage prodigy Jack Hastings is currently on the books of Northern Irish outfit Larne, although is said to be attracting interest from England. He has been linked with Premier League clubs Wolves and Crystal Palace, as well as Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds and Southampton.
According to Football Insider, Leeds are ready to table a bid for the 17-year-old. The club are understood to be preparing to step up their efforts to land the marksman, who has reportedly been watched by a number of scouts.
Larne are said to be aware of interest and bracing themselves for offers.
Leeds made a habit of recruiting heavily at youth level while Victor Orta was in post as the club’s director of football.
There have been a number of success stories, with Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville among those to have progressed into the senior set-up.
There has not been quite as many youth additions since Orta’s exit, although Leeds did recruit Scottish duo Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie in the summer.