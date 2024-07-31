Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City dealt potential transfer blow in Crystal Palace winger race
The 21-year-old has been at the centre of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with an array of clubs linked. A number of Championship clubs are said to be eyeing a loan deal, with Leeds, Sheffield United and Hull among them.
However, reports have also indicated Premier League side Southampton would like to take the winger off Palace’s hands permanently. According to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, it is believed he would like to link up with the Saints.
He told GiveMeSport: "We are told that he would like to join Southampton. But would it be a season-long loan with a permanent, or a season-long loan in general?
"Palace ideally wanted to loan him to the Championship, but Southampton's interest might change that a little bit, and he would obviously be given more of a first-team opportunity at Southampton than Palace. So as it stands, he is keen to join Southampton, but Palace are more keen for him to learn in the Championship."
The former England youth international is well thought of at Selhurst Park and started the 2023/24 season as a regular fixture in the squad. However, injury derailed his campaign and slowed his progress.
He would arguably be a significant coup for any Championship club, considering he has shown plenty of potential in the Premier League. He impressed on loan at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season, scoring 15 goals in 49 appearances.
