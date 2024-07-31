Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City-linked winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is reportedly keen to join Southampton from Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old has been at the centre of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with an array of clubs linked. A number of Championship clubs are said to be eyeing a loan deal, with Leeds, Sheffield United and Hull among them.

However, reports have also indicated Premier League side Southampton would like to take the winger off Palace’s hands permanently. According to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge, it is believed he would like to link up with the Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told GiveMeSport: "We are told that he would like to join Southampton. But would it be a season-long loan with a permanent, or a season-long loan in general?

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace. Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

"Palace ideally wanted to loan him to the Championship, but Southampton's interest might change that a little bit, and he would obviously be given more of a first-team opportunity at Southampton than Palace. So as it stands, he is keen to join Southampton, but Palace are more keen for him to learn in the Championship."

The former England youth international is well thought of at Selhurst Park and started the 2023/24 season as a regular fixture in the squad. However, injury derailed his campaign and slowed his progress.