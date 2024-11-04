Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City dealt transfer blow as £7m deal 'agreed'

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Hull City are reportedly set to miss out on Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The 26-year-old has been on the books of Forest since 2022, when he was prised from Huddersfield Town.

However, it has not quite worked out for the midfielder at the City Ground. He is currently out on loan at Los Angeles FC, having previously been sent for temporary stints at D.C. United and Middlesbrough.

Leeds, Sheffield United and Hull have all been credited with interest in signing O’Brien, who also counts Bradford City among his former clubs.

Lewis O'Brien has fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

The likes of West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City were also linked, but it appears a return to England may not materialise at all.

According to The Sun, he is set to make his move to Los Angeles a permanent one. The MLS club reportedly expect a permanent deal to be completed in January, with a £7m agreement in place.