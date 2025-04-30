Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City's Championship counterparts Queens Park Rangers have been plunged into managerial uncertainty.

Following intense speculation regarding his future, head coach Marti Cifuentes has been placed on gardening leave.

The move has been made with QPR just one game away from the conclusion of their Championship campaign and he will not be in the dugout for their clash with Sunderland.

The R’s will instead be led by assistants Kevin Betsy and Xavi Calm.

QPR’s CEO Christian Nourry said: “This is naturally a disappointing situation for everyone concerned. I fully understand and appreciate supporters’ frustrations at this time.

“As a club, we are working to ensure this matter is resolved as swiftly as possible so we can start preparations in earnest for the future.”

Cifuentes has been strongly linked with West Bromwich Albion, who have a vacancy following their decision to part company with Tony Mowbray.

The Telegraph has claimed there have been differences of opinion between Cifuentes and the QPR board over strategy. It is also claimed he is a ‘top target’ for West Brom in their manager hunt.